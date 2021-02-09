KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th

Temperatures will vary a bit around the region, ranging in the 50s to 70s. Warmer temperatures will stay more to the southwest of the region. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph today, and we will have sunny skies by the afternoon. Tonight, an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s, and east winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with temperatures varying around the region, and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Rain showers are expected around the region though. Cloudy conditions will be sticking around for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with mixed precipitation coming Thursday and possible snow on Saturday and Monday.