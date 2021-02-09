KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th
San Angelo55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 31%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 35%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 33%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden58°F Fair Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
As we head into the afternoon, foggy conditions will clear out, giving us plenty of sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s to 70s around the region, and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Colder temperatures are looking more favorable as we head into the weekend, and chances of mixed precipitation is possible on Thursday, and a dusting of snow could come up Saturday and Monday.
