KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th

KLST Weather

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

58°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

As we head into the afternoon, foggy conditions will clear out, giving us plenty of sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s to 70s around the region, and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Colder temperatures are looking more favorable as we head into the weekend, and chances of mixed precipitation is possible on Thursday, and a dusting of snow could come up Saturday and Monday.

Tuesday

55° / 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 38°

Wednesday

55° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 55° 30°

Thursday

45° / 28°
AM Rain/Ice
AM Rain/Ice 63% 45° 28°

Friday

49° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 49° 25°

Saturday

37° / 15°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 32% 37° 15°

Sunday

32° / 10°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 32° 10°

Monday

29° / 11°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 34% 29° 11°

55°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
42°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
39°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

41°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
41°

41°

8 AM
Showers
39%
41°

45°

9 AM
Showers
42%
45°

47°

10 AM
Showers
35%
47°

48°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
54°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
53°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.