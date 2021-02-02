KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 2nd

Sunny

San Angelo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

As we continue through the rest of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s around the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side this afternoon though, coming in from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit, still coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s, and we can expect partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will provide a few clouds in the skies during the morning, then plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, winds coming back a bit breezy from the south up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front later this week will bring our temperatures down to the 50s for highs on Friday. The weekend will be around average for temperatures and plenty of sunshine can also be expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday

72° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 44°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 55°

Thursday

78° / 35°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 3% 78° 35°

Friday

68° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 42°

Saturday

67° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 28°

Sunday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 32°

Monday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 42°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

7 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

