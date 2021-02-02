KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 2nd

As we continue through the rest of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s around the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side this afternoon though, coming in from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit, still coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s, and we can expect partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will provide a few clouds in the skies during the morning, then plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, winds coming back a bit breezy from the south up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front later this week will bring our temperatures down to the 50s for highs on Friday. The weekend will be around average for temperatures and plenty of sunshine can also be expected.

