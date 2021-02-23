KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 23rd
San Angelo73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
For the rest of our day, we will have sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s around the region for highs. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour into the evening and overnight hours as well. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning, then sunny skies for the rest of the day. A cold front will come through Wednesday afternoon, but our highs will only drop to the 60s for Wednesday. Thursday is looking to give us cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers, and highs are expected to only reach the 40s. However, to end the week and head into the weekend, we will bounce back to the 60s and 70s. Scattered rain showers around the region will stick around the entire weekend and into next Monday.
