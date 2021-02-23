KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, February 23rd

Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For the rest of our day, we will have sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s around the region for highs. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour into the evening and overnight hours as well. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning, then sunny skies for the rest of the day. A cold front will come through Wednesday afternoon, but our highs will only drop to the 60s for Wednesday. Thursday is looking to give us cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers, and highs are expected to only reach the 40s. However, to end the week and head into the weekend, we will bounce back to the 60s and 70s. Scattered rain showers around the region will stick around the entire weekend and into next Monday.

Tuesday

79° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 49°

Wednesday

68° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 68° 38°

Thursday

44° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 44° 35°

Friday

66° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 66° 44°

Saturday

71° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 71° 56°

Sunday

73° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 73° 50°

Monday

68° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 68° 46°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

69°

7 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

10 PM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
2%
61°

61°

12 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
4%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
4%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
5%
57°

55°

4 AM
Clear
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
7%
54°

52°

6 AM
Clear
7%
52°

50°

7 AM
Clear
7%
50°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
50°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

