KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, December 8th

Temperatures will continue to increase to the low to mid 70s for highs this afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunny skies and winds from the west will shift a bit from the northwest later today, but will remain fairly steady around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be a bit on the cool side, with lows still dropping to the 30s, with clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs a few degrees warmer, but staying in the 70s. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to 10 mph. We will continue this warm trend for most of the week, but a cold front coming Friday will drop temperatures to the 60s and even the 50s for Saturday. But we will have a quick rebound back to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!