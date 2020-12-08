KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, December 8th

We will continue to see a warming temperature trend, at least for the first half of the week. Then, another cold front will knock temperatures back close to where they should be this time of the year.

We will continue to see daytime highs in the 70s through the middle of this week, before another cold front swings through the area on Friday. This front will bring daytime highs back into the low 60s and upper 50s for the remainder of the week.