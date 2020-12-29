KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, December 29th

Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 30 mph in the early afternoon, then calming down gradually through the day. Highs are expected to hit the low to mid 70s, and we will continue to see plenty of cloudy skies. Tonight, we will start having rain showers developing around the region. However, as we hit our overnight lows, a cold front will move through, pushing the temperatures even further down to the 20s by late Wednesday night. Heading into Thursday, we can expect mixed precipitation around the region, and some areas could see snow. HOWEVER. With the warmer temperatures keeping the ground on the warmer side this month and the lack of retained moisture, snow accumulation for most of the region won’t be more than a tenth of an inch. A quarter-inch if anyone is lucky. The biggest factor we will be impacted by are the road conditions from the rain/snow mix. As temperatures get to the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit, this is when we can expect the water to start freezing.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video