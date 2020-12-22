KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, December 22nd

We will continue to see plenty of clouds sticking around as we get through the rest of our day. Winds will also pick up this afternoon, coming from the south with speeds up to 35 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies, lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tomorrow morning, a cold front will move through the area, and we won’t really warm up much, only reach a high in the 50s and slightly in the 60s. Christmas Day will be on the cloudy side, but temperatures will be mild. And 70s could come back by the beginning of this next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!