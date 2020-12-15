KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, December 15th

We can expect to see plenty of sun today, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. However, stronger winds from a general west direction up to 25 mph will make temperatures feel much cooler. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies, with lows in the 30s and winds calming down from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 50s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. As we progress towards the end of the week, we can expect plenty of sunny skies until Friday, which will give us solid cloud cover. And starting Thursday, we will hover around the 60 degree mark for highs through the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!