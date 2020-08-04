KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 4th

A cool and cloudy start to the week. A few areas across the Concho Valley saw a few showers and sprinkles of rain. Temperatures stayed cool in the 80s and a few in the low 90s. Tuesday partly cloudy skies with winds from the South and highs in the triple digits.

An upper atmosphere ridge and surface high pressure bring hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs stay in the upper 90s and 100s across the Concho Valley. Mostly sunny skies and some humidity will make it feel a little bit hotter.