KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 4th

Skies will be a bit sunny for most of the afternoon, then clouds will start to come back later today. Highs will be in the 100s for much of the region, and winds will be from the south with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies with southern winds around 5-10 mph and lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have highs back in the 100s with breezy winds coming in up to 20 mph from the south. We will continue to sit in the 100s for the next several days, and skies will be more sunny as we head into Friday and through the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!