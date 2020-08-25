KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 25th

Plenty of sunny skies for this afternoon, with highs in the mid 90s and winds picking up from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies, with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a few afternoon clouds rolling in later. At the end of the week, we will have highs in the triple digits again, and humidity levels will be increased because of Hurricane Laura pushing moisture into the area.

Due to technical errors, a video is not available at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience.