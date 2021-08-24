KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 24th

Weather

For the rest of our day, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures are looking to be more in the mid to upper 90s and winds will continue to come from the south around 5-15 miles per hour. As we get into the later evening hours, we are looking to have more clear skies with lows dropping just to the 70s and winds will calm down a bit, but still coming from the south, around 5-10 miles per hour. For the middle day of this week, we will have plenty of clear skies and sunshine with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs, and winds will vary in directions up to 10 miles per hour. Higher moisture will be moving back into the area, so we will have more muggy mornings coming back starting Thursday. We are also looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the last part of the week as well as through the weekend. Mornings look to start off on the clear side then more clouds moving in for the afternoon hours. Saturday and Monday of next week could have spotty showers developing around the region, and temperatures will drop just to the upper 80s for highs, otherwise we will continue to have average temperatures and conditions sticking around.

