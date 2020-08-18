KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 18th

We will continue to have an increase in clouds as we get through our afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 90s with winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be the first day of school for elementary and middle schools, as well as on-line virtual classes, with highs in the upper 90s and plenty of sunny skies. As we get into the weekend, we can expect some scattered rain showers in the early morning of Saturday, then temperatures will just peak into the 100s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!