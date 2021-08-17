KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we continue through the rest of our day, we can expect to still have scattered showers and storms across the region. Northern regions will start to have a break from the showers by the mid afternoon, and southern counties will see showers and storms moving out later tonight. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the south and southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight will have more spotty showers around the viewing area. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but more showers and storms are looking to be scattered around the Concho Valley, especially in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming mostly from the south around 5-15 mph. A few spotty showers for Thursday looks to be the end of the rain here for a bit, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week, and temperatures will slowly climb back to the mid 90s by next week Monday.

Rain

San Angelo

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

71°F Rain Shower Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Eldorado

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Eden

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
