KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 17th

As we continue through the rest of our day, we can expect to still have scattered showers and storms across the region. Northern regions will start to have a break from the showers by the mid afternoon, and southern counties will see showers and storms moving out later tonight. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the south and southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight will have more spotty showers around the viewing area. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but more showers and storms are looking to be scattered around the Concho Valley, especially in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming mostly from the south around 5-15 mph. A few spotty showers for Thursday looks to be the end of the rain here for a bit, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week, and temperatures will slowly climb back to the mid 90s by next week Monday.
