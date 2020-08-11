KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 11th

We will continue to have plenty of sunshine in the area, with highs a few degrees warmer today than yesterday, reaching the upper 90s to mid 100s. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon hours, coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have calming winds from the south around 5-10 mph, clear skies and low in the 70s. We will continue with our warming trend as we head closer to the weekend, and plenty of sunny skies through out as well. Triple digit highs will sit with us through next week Monday, and possibly Tuesday, then decreasing down to the 90s around the start of the upcoming school year.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!