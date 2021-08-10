KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 10th

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. The cloudy conditions we had earlier this morning are not expected to come back. Temperatures will be reaching to the 90s, with a few areas possibly getting to the 100s as well. Winds will continue to come from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies again. Winds will calm down a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph and temperatures will drop back down to the 70s. For the rest of this week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to be hitting at least the 90s heading into the weekend. Spotty showers could develop later in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday of next week. Better chances of showers and storms could develop on Sunday as we end the upcoming weekend. Temperatures next week look to be in the 90s for highs at this point.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

89°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

