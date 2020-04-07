KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 7th

Plenty of sunshine for us in Concho Valley this afternoon, with highs getting into the 80s, winds will be fairly steady through the afternoon, coming from the Southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds can be expected, with lows only in the 60s. Tomorrow, another day with afternoon sunshine, and highs in the 80s, with some areas seeing temperatures getting into the 90s. However, a cold front will be coming through on Thursday, with highs only getting to the 70s and scattered rain showers can be expected for the rest of the week. Another cold front will be coming by Monday, dropping our highs even cooler in the 50s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!