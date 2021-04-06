KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 6th

For the rest of the day, we will have stronger winds coming from the south 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the region and we will have plenty of sunshine. Tonight, decreasing clouds with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. We will stay in the 80s and 90s for highs through the rest of the week and through the weekend. A cold front is expected to move through late Sunday evening, and temperatures next week will only reach the 70s.
San Angelo87°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee87°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado83°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon85°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden84°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
