KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 6th

For the rest of the day, we will have stronger winds coming from the south 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the region and we will have plenty of sunshine. Tonight, decreasing clouds with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. We will stay in the 80s and 90s for highs through the rest of the week and through the weekend. A cold front is expected to move through late Sunday evening, and temperatures next week will only reach the 70s.

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 91° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 86° 52°

Thursday

91° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 60°

Friday

95° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 54°

Saturday

82° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 55°

Sunday

93° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 93° 61°

Monday

82° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
90°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

3 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
67°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

63°

7 AM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°
Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

87°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

83°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 83°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

85°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 85°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Eden

84°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 84°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.