KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 28th

Today will be a bit warmer than the last few days, with highs in the 90s and 100s. Winds will be coming from the South around 10-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight, expect a cool down in temperatures as a cold front comes through, with showers expected early tomorrow morning. Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will clear out and have more sunshine through the day, with highs in the 80s. Then more warm temperatures as we continue through the week into this weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!