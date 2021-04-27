KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 27th

Weather

For the rest of our day, we will have decreasing clouds for most of the region. Temperatures will reach the 80s and winds will be coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers and storms. Some thunderstorm systems could produce hail. We will clear out from clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 80s with winds varying in direction up to 15 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. This weekend will be much warmer with temperatures reaching the 90s for Saturday and 100s for Sunday and next week Monday.

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 15% 92° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 60°

Thursday

72° / 56°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 72° 56°

Friday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 72° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 60°

Sunday

96° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 96° 65°

Monday

96° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 96° 62°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
15%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
9%
89°

85°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
34%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°
Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny/Wind

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 91°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

90°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 90°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eden

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
68°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

