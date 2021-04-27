KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 27th

For the rest of our day, we will have decreasing clouds for most of the region. Temperatures will reach the 80s and winds will be coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers and storms. Some thunderstorm systems could produce hail. We will clear out from clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 80s with winds varying in direction up to 15 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. This weekend will be much warmer with temperatures reaching the 90s for Saturday and 100s for Sunday and next week Monday.
San Angelo90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 64%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee91°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 72%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon90°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden77°F Fair Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 94%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
