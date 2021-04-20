KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 20th

For the rest of our day, we will have a steady decline in temperatures. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine and winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, lows in the 30s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 60s and winds still from the east 5-15 mph. Misty conditions can be expected for Thursday and Friday. And to end the weekend and head into next week, we will have warmer temperatures hitting the 90s.
7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon59°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden57°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
San Angelo60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon59°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden57°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous