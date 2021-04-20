KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will have a steady decline in temperatures. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine and winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, lows in the 30s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 60s and winds still from the east 5-15 mph. Misty conditions can be expected for Thursday and Friday. And to end the weekend and head into next week, we will have warmer temperatures hitting the 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 38°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 62° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 63° 47°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 69° 58°

Friday

86° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 58% 86° 56°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 83° 53°

Sunday

91° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 91° 62°

Monday

91° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 91° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°
Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 56°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
19 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

61°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

59°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

57°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
19 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Mainly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

61°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

59°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

57°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.