KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 14th

Another day of cooler temperatures as we get through our Tuesday. Highs only in the 50s, with winds from the northeast around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 throughout the day. Tonight, winds will calm down with mostly clear skies, and lows in the 40s.

• National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in McCulloch CountyMCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX - The National Weather Service in San Angelo has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down 1.3...