KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 14th

Between the cool temperatures and breezy winds, our temperatures will only feel much colder than what we actually will have. Highs are expected to be in the 50s today, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out, lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be much warmer, with highs reaching the low 70s for some. Expect partly sunny skies. And we will warm up for the remainder of the week, as we will have highs back in the 80s by Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!