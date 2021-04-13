KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 13th

For the rest of the day, we will have cloudy conditions, with a few showers around the region this afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine could come out late afternoon before sundown. Highs will reach the upper 50s to upper 60s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow has a better chance of developing rain showers and thunderstorms for the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Thursday also looks to be more promising for many of us to get rain showers this week. The weekend is also looking to be on the cloudy side with scattered showers. Monday next week will start giving us a little more sunshine.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 68° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 66° 54°

Thursday

62° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 62° 57°

Friday

82° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 82° 44°

Saturday

64° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 42°

Sunday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 61° 44°

Monday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

55°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

55°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

56°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
56°

58°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
58°

58°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
58°

60°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
60°
Cloudy

San Angelo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
