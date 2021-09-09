KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 9th

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the viewing area. Temperatures will reach the low 90s later today, and winds will coming in steady from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be back to being calm. For the last day of this week, we will have sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will shift a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. The weekend is looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 90s for our area. We are also looking to have more dry conditions, as moisture will continue to move back into the Gulf of Mexico these next several days. Next week Wednesday looks to have mostly sunny skies to start the day, then increasing clouds later in the day with spotty rain showers late in the evening overnight into Thursday morning.