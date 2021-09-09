KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the viewing area. Temperatures will reach the low 90s later today, and winds will coming in steady from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be back to being calm. For the last day of this week, we will have sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will shift a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. The weekend is looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 90s for our area. We are also looking to have more dry conditions, as moisture will continue to move back into the Gulf of Mexico these next several days. Next week Wednesday looks to have mostly sunny skies to start the day, then increasing clouds later in the day with spotty rain showers late in the evening overnight into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.