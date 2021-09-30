KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 30th

Weather

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for this week! Scattered showers and storms are looking to be promising for later this afternoon into the evening hours because of a cold front pushing through. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s before the front makes an appearance. Winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction before shifting later today from the northeast. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through the region around 3-5 pm today. Around 1-4 inches of total rain can be expected across the region, with heavier showers likely in the eastern counties. Tonight will have a few lingering showers with lows dropping to the 60s. Winds will be coming from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us spotty showers in the morning hours, then cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Some areas could experience a light mist lingering through the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and winds from the east up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine is coming this weekend with highs in the 80s. A dry line will move through early Saturday morning, giving us more rain showers, then lower levels of moisture and humidity. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for next week, and another cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday, this time without the rain showers. Highs will go from the 90s to the 70s for the middle of next week.

Fair

San Angelo

90°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

87°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

86°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
62°F Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

91°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
63°F Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

