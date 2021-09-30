KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 30th

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for this week! Scattered showers and storms are looking to be promising for later this afternoon into the evening hours because of a cold front pushing through. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s before the front makes an appearance. Winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction before shifting later today from the northeast. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through the region around 3-5 pm today. Around 1-4 inches of total rain can be expected across the region, with heavier showers likely in the eastern counties. Tonight will have a few lingering showers with lows dropping to the 60s. Winds will be coming from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us spotty showers in the morning hours, then cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Some areas could experience a light mist lingering through the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and winds from the east up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine is coming this weekend with highs in the 80s. A dry line will move through early Saturday morning, giving us more rain showers, then lower levels of moisture and humidity. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for next week, and another cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday, this time without the rain showers. Highs will go from the 90s to the 70s for the middle of next week.