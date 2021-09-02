KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 2nd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for most of the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s once again and winds will continue moving in from the south around 5-10 miles per hour, then increase speeds from the southeast up to 15 miles per hour. We will still have a higher amount of moisture in our area than what we would normally have for this part of Texas, although it has been a norm for our region this year. A background haze can be expected for the viewing area as we go through the rest of this week. Heading into the overnight hours, we are looking to have our temperatures drop back to the 70s for lows with decreasing clouds and south winds around 5-10 miles per hour. For the last day of this week, we are looking at more sun and clouds for the region. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs, and winds will vary in directions with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. This Labor Day Weekend, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 90s. A few spotty showers could develop late Sunday overnight into Monday morning. For our Labor Day, we are now looking at mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers possible. More cloudy conditions will stick around for the first half of this next week. Temperatures will be around average as we get into the first full week of September as well.

