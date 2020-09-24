KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 24th

Getting through the rest of the afternoon, as well as the rest of the week, we will have plenty of sunny skies and highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s for most of the region, and winds will shift a bit tomorrow, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. As we get into the weekend, we will have mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Next week will start with scattered showers and partly cloudy skies through Tuesday, and a cold front will come into the area early Wednesday morning, dropping our highs about 15-20 degrees.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!