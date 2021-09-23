KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 23rd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have more clouds move into the area around the region. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer than the past few days, reaching the 80s around the Concho Valley. Winds will be light from the south and then the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this evening, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t be as cool, only dropping to the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side once again. For the last day of this work week, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the region. More clouds are expected in the northern counties. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the viewing area and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This weekend, we are looking to have more cloudy conditions for Saturday, and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. More clouds for the first half of next week, and rain showers have been delayed a day, so chances of showers are now expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, if the moisture levels continue to be on the dry side like they have for the past few days, those opportunities of showers will diminish, and we will continue to dry out in the region.