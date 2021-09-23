KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have more clouds move into the area around the region. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer than the past few days, reaching the 80s around the Concho Valley. Winds will be light from the south and then the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this evening, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t be as cool, only dropping to the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side once again. For the last day of this work week, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the region. More clouds are expected in the northern counties. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the viewing area and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This weekend, we are looking to have more cloudy conditions for Saturday, and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. More clouds for the first half of next week, and rain showers have been delayed a day, so chances of showers are now expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, if the moisture levels continue to be on the dry side like they have for the past few days, those opportunities of showers will diminish, and we will continue to dry out in the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News