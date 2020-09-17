KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 17th

Continuing through the afternoon, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, but skies will clear out later in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 60s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning, then clearing to sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s with winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. This weekend will have plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Looking into next week, we could have spotty showers developing around the region later Wednesday afternoon in the the evening.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!