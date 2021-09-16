KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 16th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Winds will pick up a bit from the southeast, and then the east with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will also be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs once again for the viewing area. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For the last day of this week, we are looking to have a slight elevation in temperatures, reaching the low to mid 90s for highs. A few clouds are expected to move through the area, otherwise another day with an abundance of sunshine. Some showers could develop late tomorrow evening on the western edge of the region. More summer temperatures will be back for this weekend, putting us in the mid to upper 90s for highs. A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday and Monday can be expected. A cold front looks to move through the region early Tuesday morning, dropping our highs to the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture levels will continue to be a bit higher as well, and with the warmer temperatures coming up, it will feel a slight bit on the muggy side.

Sunny

San Angelo

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

85°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

