KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 16th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Winds will pick up a bit from the southeast, and then the east with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will also be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs once again for the viewing area. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For the last day of this week, we are looking to have a slight elevation in temperatures, reaching the low to mid 90s for highs. A few clouds are expected to move through the area, otherwise another day with an abundance of sunshine. Some showers could develop late tomorrow evening on the western edge of the region. More summer temperatures will be back for this weekend, putting us in the mid to upper 90s for highs. A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday and Monday can be expected. A cold front looks to move through the region early Tuesday morning, dropping our highs to the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture levels will continue to be a bit higher as well, and with the warmer temperatures coming up, it will feel a slight bit on the muggy side.