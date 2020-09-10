KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 10th

Weather

Rain showers will come to an end in the early afternoon hours, leaving us plenty of clouds for the rest of the day. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, with winds calming down a bit from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have a few spotty showers around the region, with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will still be cloudy, with highs starting to creep into the 70s. Winds will still be coming from the north, but very light with speeds up to 5 mph. Looking ahead, we will have mostly cloudy skies through the weekend, and a slight break from the clouds coming in next Tuesday.

