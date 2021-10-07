KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 7th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, with speeds up to 15 miles per hours from the south. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual, with highs in the low to mid 90s around the region. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds moving into the viewing area. Temperatures will drop just the the 60s and winds will still be coming in from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have temperatures in the low to mid 90s for highs. A few clouds in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny. Slightly stronger winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour can also be expected. The weekend will be a bit warmer than average as well, with highs sticking in the 90s and sunny skies will also be here to stay. A bit of a cold front will move through late Sunday in the early Monday morning, which will drop the over night lows to the 50s again. A second cold front on Wednesday could give us a few spotty afternoon showers and highs will only be in the low to mid 80s, which is the average for highs this time of year.