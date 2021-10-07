KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 7th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, with speeds up to 15 miles per hours from the south. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual, with highs in the low to mid 90s around the region. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds moving into the viewing area. Temperatures will drop just the the 60s and winds will still be coming in from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have temperatures in the low to mid 90s for highs. A few clouds in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny. Slightly stronger winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour can also be expected. The weekend will be a bit warmer than average as well, with highs sticking in the 90s and sunny skies will also be here to stay. A bit of a cold front will move through late Sunday in the early Monday morning, which will drop the over night lows to the 50s again. A second cold front on Wednesday could give us a few spotty afternoon showers and highs will only be in the low to mid 80s, which is the average for highs this time of year.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

