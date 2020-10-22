KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will continue to decrease through the day, with highs reaching the 80s again. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the south with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, and south winds around 5-10 mph. A cold front will push through in the overnight hours, continuously dropping our temperatures to the 40s and 50s across the region. Winds will also shift from the north around 10-20 mph. This weekend will be back in the 80s for highs, but a large mass of cold air will come down from the north next week, and we are looking at cold rain for Monday, mixed precipitation for Tuesday and Wednesday, and possible snow for late Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.