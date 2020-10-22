KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 22nd

Clouds will continue to decrease through the day, with highs reaching the 80s again. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the south with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, and south winds around 5-10 mph. A cold front will push through in the overnight hours, continuously dropping our temperatures to the 40s and 50s across the region. Winds will also shift from the north around 10-20 mph. This weekend will be back in the 80s for highs, but a large mass of cold air will come down from the north next week, and we are looking at cold rain for Monday, mixed precipitation for Tuesday and Wednesday, and possible snow for late Wednesday evening.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!