KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 22nd

Today will give us a repeat of the past few days, with highs in the 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will increase again from the south up to 20 mph. After we peak at our highs later today, a cold front is expected to move through, continuously dropping our temperatures overnight into tomorrow. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow at the midnight hour, and will steadily drop to the 40s and 50s for the day. Winds will also shift from the north, coming in around 10-20 mph.

This weekend will be a quick bounce back to the 80s for highs, and we can expect partly cloudy skies as well. However, next week will be a quick taste of winter temperatures and conditions, with rain showers Monday, then changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday and Wednesday before changing to snow later Wednesday evening. And temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for the first half of next week.