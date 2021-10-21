KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 21st

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A few sprinkles around parts of the Concho Valley this morning left enough water to make everything wet, but nothing measurable was expected from this. The rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a slow decrease in cloud cover, eventually having mostly sunny skies by the later afternoon. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler, giving us highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s around the region. Humidity levels will continue to be higher for the rest of today, and winds will pick up a bit later as well, coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures are still only dropping to the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds will be on the calm side once again. For the last day of our work week, we are looking to have mostly sunny conditions in the area. Highs will jump back up to the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. The weekend will have more sunshine than clouds, and temperatures will continue to elevate a bit more, getting into the upper 80s for highs in some areas around the Concho Valley. Cooler temperatures will come back, as we are looking to feel temperatures drop back to the 70s for highs by next week Tuesday. Showers and storms seem to be delayed a bit, but still look more promising for Tuesday. Wednesday of next week is looking to have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds.

Showers in the Vicinity

San Angelo

74°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

