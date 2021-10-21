KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 21st

A few sprinkles around parts of the Concho Valley this morning left enough water to make everything wet, but nothing measurable was expected from this. The rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a slow decrease in cloud cover, eventually having mostly sunny skies by the later afternoon. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler, giving us highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s around the region. Humidity levels will continue to be higher for the rest of today, and winds will pick up a bit later as well, coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures are still only dropping to the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds will be on the calm side once again. For the last day of our work week, we are looking to have mostly sunny conditions in the area. Highs will jump back up to the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. The weekend will have more sunshine than clouds, and temperatures will continue to elevate a bit more, getting into the upper 80s for highs in some areas around the Concho Valley. Cooler temperatures will come back, as we are looking to feel temperatures drop back to the 70s for highs by next week Tuesday. Showers and storms seem to be delayed a bit, but still look more promising for Tuesday. Wednesday of next week is looking to have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds.