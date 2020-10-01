KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 1st

Getting through the rest of the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, reaching the low to mid 80s for most of the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the east around 10-15 mph later as well. Tonight will have clear skies, and eastern winds will remain steady around 5-15 mph as well as into tomorrow, with highs back in the 80s. A brief break from the sunshine on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, and 90s will be back in the forecast starting next week Monday.

