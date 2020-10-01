KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 1st

Getting through the rest of the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, reaching the low to mid 80s for most of the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the east around 10-15 mph later as well. Tonight will have clear skies, and eastern winds will remain steady around 5-15 mph as well as into tomorrow, with highs back in the 80s. A brief break from the sunshine on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, and 90s will be back in the forecast starting next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!