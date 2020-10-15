KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 15th

Today will have breezy winds all day, coming from the north with speeds up to 25 mph. Highs will only be in the mid 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine for the region as well. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and north winds around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the 70s and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. We will stay in the 70s and 80s through the weekend and into next week, with the exception of Tuesday possibly giving us highs in the low 90s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!