KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 14th

Starting off our afternoon hours, we are going to have some patch fog lingering, mostly in the lower elevations in the region. We will start to see more sunshine and temperatures will continue to climb to the 80s by this afternoon as well. Winds will be coming from the south to start the second half of today, but will shift around a bit, eventually coming from the west in the early evening hours around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies across the region. Cooler temperatures will also be coming in again, with lows in the 50s for the region. Winds will continue to come from the west, but on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. For our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also be cooler, only reaching the low to mid 70s for highs. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side though, coming in from the north with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon hours. This weekend will start off with sunny skies Saturday then more clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will have dry conditions, but enough moisture will be in the region to have mostly cloudy skies. A bit of a warm-up for the first half of next week, reaching the 80s for highs in some areas. Wednesday of next week looks to have scattered showers moving through the viewing area.