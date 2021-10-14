KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 14th

Starting off our afternoon hours, we are going to have some patch fog lingering, mostly in the lower elevations in the region. We will start to see more sunshine and temperatures will continue to climb to the 80s by this afternoon as well. Winds will be coming from the south to start the second half of today, but will shift around a bit, eventually coming from the west in the early evening hours around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies across the region. Cooler temperatures will also be coming in again, with lows in the 50s for the region. Winds will continue to come from the west, but on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. For our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will also be cooler, only reaching the low to mid 70s for highs. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side though, coming in from the north with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon hours. This weekend will start off with sunny skies Saturday then more clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will have dry conditions, but enough moisture will be in the region to have mostly cloudy skies. A bit of a warm-up for the first half of next week, reaching the 80s for highs in some areas. Wednesday of next week looks to have scattered showers moving through the viewing area.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

