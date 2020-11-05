KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will continue to remain in the upper 70s to low 80s today. Winds will be fairly calm, picking up a bit this early afternoon around 5-10 mph from the southwest. Plenty of sunshine can also be expected. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have temperatures slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunny skies as well. As we head through the weekend into next week, expect above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A weak cold front will push through Tuesday, dropping our highs down about 10-15 degrees. But we will bounce back to the 70s and 80s by Veteran’s Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.