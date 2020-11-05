KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 5th

Temperatures will continue to remain in the upper 70s to low 80s today. Winds will be fairly calm, picking up a bit this early afternoon around 5-10 mph from the southwest. Plenty of sunshine can also be expected. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have temperatures slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunny skies as well. As we head through the weekend into next week, expect above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A weak cold front will push through Tuesday, dropping our highs down about 10-15 degrees. But we will bounce back to the 70s and 80s by Veteran’s Day.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!