KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 4th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. However, clouds will slowly make way for more clear skies later tonight. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer than the past few days, reaching the low to mid 50s for highs. However, we are well below average, as we are usually in the 70s still this time of year. Winds will be on the calm side for the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are looking to have another increase in clouds for the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 40s and some of us could feel the 30s tonight. Winds will remain on the calm side. Tomorrow, we are looking to start the day with cloudy conditions, then plenty sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will eventually be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the 60s and possibly the 70s for some. This weekend will have 70s for highs and mostly sunny condition. Clouds will start coming back to start next week. Highs will still be in the 70s. A cold front looks to be moving in the region next week Wednesday, which could give us some spotty showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the day.

Cloudy

San Angelo

51°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

50°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

50°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

