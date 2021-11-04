KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 4th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. However, clouds will slowly make way for more clear skies later tonight. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer than the past few days, reaching the low to mid 50s for highs. However, we are well below average, as we are usually in the 70s still this time of year. Winds will be on the calm side for the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are looking to have another increase in clouds for the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 40s and some of us could feel the 30s tonight. Winds will remain on the calm side. Tomorrow, we are looking to start the day with cloudy conditions, then plenty sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will eventually be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the 60s and possibly the 70s for some. This weekend will have 70s for highs and mostly sunny condition. Clouds will start coming back to start next week. Highs will still be in the 70s. A cold front looks to be moving in the region next week Wednesday, which could give us some spotty showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the day.