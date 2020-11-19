KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 19th

As we continue through the rest of our day, we will have more sunshine in the area, and highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will continue to be a bit on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Skies will be clearing out, and temperatures will drop to the 50s for low. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with morning clouds, then clearing out for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds not as strong from the south around 5-15 mph. This weekend is expected to be more on the cloudy side, and scattered showers are expected to develop Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!