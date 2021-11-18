KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 18th

For the rest of our day, we will continue to have winds coming from the northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s for highs, but with the stronger winds, it will feel much cooler all day. We are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as well. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking to continue having clear skies. Temperatures will steadily drop to the 30s, and some areas could see the 20s for lows. Winds will also be on the calm side. A freeze warning will take effect for some of the counties in the Concho Valley. This warning will start around midnight and will is slated to end at 8 am tomorrow morning. Outdoor plants and fields will be at a risk of dying off with the colder temperatures. Tomorrow, we will have plenty of sunshine for the last day of our week. Temperatures will be more around average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will shift and come from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This weekend will start off with a bit of a warm up, with highs in the 70s. Another cold front will move through the area on Sunday, so highs will drop back to the 60s as we get into next week Tuesday. Another slight warm up for Wednesday, but we are looking to have more cloudy conditions and we are also slated to have spotty showers possibly developing around the region.