KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 18th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will continue to have winds coming from the northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s for highs, but with the stronger winds, it will feel much cooler all day. We are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as well. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking to continue having clear skies. Temperatures will steadily drop to the 30s, and some areas could see the 20s for lows. Winds will also be on the calm side. A freeze warning will take effect for some of the counties in the Concho Valley. This warning will start around midnight and will is slated to end at 8 am tomorrow morning. Outdoor plants and fields will be at a risk of dying off with the colder temperatures. Tomorrow, we will have plenty of sunshine for the last day of our week. Temperatures will be more around average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will shift and come from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This weekend will start off with a bit of a warm up, with highs in the 70s. Another cold front will move through the area on Sunday, so highs will drop back to the 60s as we get into next week Tuesday. Another slight warm up for Wednesday, but we are looking to have more cloudy conditions and we are also slated to have spotty showers possibly developing around the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

60°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

San Angelo

60°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News