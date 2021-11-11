KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 11th

For the rest of our Veteran’s Day forecast, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will be coming from the northeast, then shift and come from the east later this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to continue to have clear conditions around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and a bit in the 30s for overnight lows. Winds will be on the calm side. As we get into the last day of this week, we are looking to have another day of cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the 60s. Winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour and we will have another day of sunshine. This weekend will have more sunshine than clouds, then the mixture of clouds and sun will roll into the area and stick around until next Tuesday. Temperatures will eventually increase to the 80s by Tuesday, then we can expect a cold front to move through next week Wednesday, dropping our temperatures by about 5-10 degrees. Highs will be back in the 70s for most of the region. Cloudy conditions will also be around.