KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, November 11th

For the rest of our Veteran’s Day forecast, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will be coming from the northeast, then shift and come from the east later this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to continue to have clear conditions around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and a bit in the 30s for overnight lows. Winds will be on the calm side. As we get into the last day of this week, we are looking to have another day of cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the 60s. Winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour and we will have another day of sunshine. This weekend will have more sunshine than clouds, then the mixture of clouds and sun will roll into the area and stick around until next Tuesday. Temperatures will eventually increase to the 80s by Tuesday, then we can expect a cold front to move through next week Wednesday, dropping our temperatures by about 5-10 degrees. Highs will be back in the 70s for most of the region. Cloudy conditions will also be around.

Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

