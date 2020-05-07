KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 6th

Winds will be gusty through the day, with speeds up to 40 mph at times, highs in the 80s and 90s for Concho Valley. Tonight, we will drop down to the 60s. Winds will shift and come from the north tomorrow morning, aroun 20-30 mph, highs only in the 70s. After the weekend, we will be back at average highs for next week, and even getting to the 90s by midweek.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!