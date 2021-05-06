KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 6th

For the rest of our Thursday, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the region and winds will be a bit more breezy from the east around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us slightly warmer temperatures in the 80s and 90s for highs, a mix of sun and clouds and southern winds up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend will give us temperatures in the 90s and close to triple digits for some on Mother’s Day. Next week will have cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and scattered rain showers especially on Tuesday.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent