KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our Thursday, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the region and winds will be a bit more breezy from the east around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us slightly warmer temperatures in the 80s and 90s for highs, a mix of sun and clouds and southern winds up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend will give us temperatures in the 90s and close to triple digits for some on Mother’s Day. Next week will have cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and scattered rain showers especially on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 58°

Friday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 90° 65°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 21% 92° 69°

Sunday

92° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 61°

Monday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 61°

Tuesday

72° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 72° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.