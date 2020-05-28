KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 28th

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies, winds from the north around 5-10 mph, lows in the 60s. A bit cooler for temperatures as we get to Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the low to upper 80s. Then more 90s to kick of next week for temperatures, and some spotty showers could make an appearance late Sunday evening.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!