KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 27th

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 95° 68°

Friday

86° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 70% 86° 65°

Saturday

84° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 47% 84° 67°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 86° 65°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

94°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
93°

90°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
90°

88°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
88°

85°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

77°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

For the rest of our afternoon, we can expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s for highs and winds coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we are expecting some overnight showers and storms around the region, with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will vary in direction around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Winds will also continue to vary in directions 5-15 mph. A cold front is expected to push through the Concho Valley late Friday night, dropping our temperatures to the 70s and 80s for highs during the Memorial Day weekend. We can also expect to have more cloudy conditions with scattered showers and storms heading into Tuesday next week as well. A slight break from the clouds will come back the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
