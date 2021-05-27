For the rest of our afternoon, we can expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s for highs and winds coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we are expecting some overnight showers and storms around the region, with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will vary in direction around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Winds will also continue to vary in directions 5-15 mph. A cold front is expected to push through the Concho Valley late Friday night, dropping our temperatures to the 70s and 80s for highs during the Memorial Day weekend. We can also expect to have more cloudy conditions with scattered showers and storms heading into Tuesday next week as well. A slight break from the clouds will come back the middle of next week.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 27th
7 Day Forecast
