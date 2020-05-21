KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 21st

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the afternoon, and more showers and thunderstorms will be spotty around the region. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s, with showers and storms expected to move out early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will have highs in the 90s for all of us. And more showers and storms can be expected after Memorial Day weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!