KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 20th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 63°

Friday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 89° 67°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Sunday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 84° 67°

Monday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 67°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 85° 69°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 87° 69°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
5%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

Getting through the rest of our Thursday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s for highs, and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds could push through the region with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 80s and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Cloudy conditions are expected through the weekend with scattered showers. Highs will pick up to the 90s as we head into next week Tuesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
