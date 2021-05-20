Getting through the rest of our Thursday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s for highs, and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds could push through the region with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 80s and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Cloudy conditions are expected through the weekend with scattered showers. Highs will pick up to the 90s as we head into next week Tuesday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 20th
7 Day Forecast
