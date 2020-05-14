KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 14th

Clouds will continue to increase as we get through our day, with winds from the south around 10-15 mph and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the 80s and 90s again, and late afternoon showers will develop and start moving through the Concho Valley, with some areas getting 2-3 inches of rain. Starting Sunday, we will have more sunshine in the forecast, with highs staying in the upper 80s to low 90s up to the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!