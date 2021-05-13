KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 13th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Texas passed the Alcohol-to-go law after allowing alcohol to be served to-go during the Covid-19 pandemic. We spoke to The Alcoholic Beverage Commission about what this means for the Texas economy and what the new law entails.

Chris Porter with TABC says this was not prompted by covid, as this idea had been previously discussed, but the decision to officially allow alcoholic beverages to be sold to-go was encouraged by indoor dining restrictions that came from Covid-19.

For information on the law's impacts and details, click the video above.