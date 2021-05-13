For the rest of our day, we can expect to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 70s, which is a bit warmer than the past few days. Winds will also be coming from the east around 5-10 mph then picking up a bit more speed later today. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Our friday will have mostly cloudy skies, but winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour will give us warmer temperatures in the 80s for highs. The end of the upcoming weekend will have 90s for temperatures, and we could feel the temperatures hitting 100 degrees on Tuesday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 13th
7 Day Forecast
