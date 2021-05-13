KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 13th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 55°

Friday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 65°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 81° 64°

Sunday

87° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 87° 68°

Monday

87° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 82° 63°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

For the rest of our day, we can expect to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 70s, which is a bit warmer than the past few days. Winds will also be coming from the east around 5-10 mph then picking up a bit more speed later today. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Our friday will have mostly cloudy skies, but winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour will give us warmer temperatures in the 80s for highs. The end of the upcoming weekend will have 90s for temperatures, and we could feel the temperatures hitting 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
