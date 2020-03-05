KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 5th

Expect plenty of sunshine over the rest of the work week, with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, a nice pop up from the previous cold front. This weekend, we can expect an increase of cloud coverage, and chances of rain showers are possible all day Sunday. And we can expect another bump in temperatures after the weekend, with highs getting into the upper 70’s.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!