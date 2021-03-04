KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 4th
San Angelo80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon77°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
We will continue to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of our day. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for the region, and winds will be coming in from the south around 10-20 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, a cold front is expected to push through the area in the morning, so temperatures will only reach a high in the 60s. Winds will also vary in direction, eventually coming from the north up to 25 miles per hour. Heading into the weekend will give us slightly cooler than average temperatures for this time of year, but a quick bounce back to the 70s and 80s as we head into next week, and close to record breaking temperatures could also be in our forecast for next week Wednesday, with highs closer to the 90s.
