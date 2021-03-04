KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 4th

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

77°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 77°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of our day. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for the region, and winds will be coming in from the south around 10-20 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, a cold front is expected to push through the area in the morning, so temperatures will only reach a high in the 60s. Winds will also vary in direction, eventually coming from the north up to 25 miles per hour. Heading into the weekend will give us slightly cooler than average temperatures for this time of year, but a quick bounce back to the 70s and 80s as we head into next week, and close to record breaking temperatures could also be in our forecast for next week Wednesday, with highs closer to the 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday

83° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 47°

Friday

68° / 40°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 68° 40°

Saturday

63° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 44°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 67° 48°

Monday

72° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 72° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 74° 58°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 81° 58°

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

2 AM
Clear
1%
56°

53°

3 AM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

